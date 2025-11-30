Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 27,148 Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR $LEGN

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEGN. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 3.9% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth about $307,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 165,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,917,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Legend Biotech Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 0.17. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.