Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,268 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 66,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. National Bankshares set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

