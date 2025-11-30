Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 106,777 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,777 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.0%

Southern Copper stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.81. Southern Copper Corporation has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $144.81.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on Southern Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $92.00 to $114.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $89.10) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total value of $27,870.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,706.55. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 962 shares of company stock worth $118,232 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

