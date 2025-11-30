Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 239,773 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,773 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 463.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $7.40 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 398,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,225.08. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Urmson bought 258,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 258,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,040. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

