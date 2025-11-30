Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 46,451 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 46,451 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,943.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 24th. Cfra Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $943.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

