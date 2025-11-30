Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 92,166 Shares of Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,166 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Loar were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loar by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Loar by 5,286.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Loar during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loar by 16.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Loar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOAR opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 0.19. Loar Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $99.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Loar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOAR. Zacks Research upgraded Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Loar in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Featured Stories

