FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,456 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,313,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,514,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 21.7% in the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 2,485,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,569,000 after acquiring an additional 442,374 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,147,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after purchasing an additional 66,943 shares in the last quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,463,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares in the company, valued at $375,410. The trade was a 70.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,970. This trade represents a 20.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 20,330 shares of company stock worth $312,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of FSK stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.89 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.7%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 263.92%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

