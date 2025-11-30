Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $21,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in QuinStreet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 154,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research set a $24.00 price objective on QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of QNST opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792.54 million, a PE ratio of 155.17 and a beta of 0.77. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 0.43%.The firm had revenue of $285.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. QuinStreet has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

