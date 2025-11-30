Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. $BJRI

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $23,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $62,023.26. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,785.32. This represents a 14.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJRI stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $810.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

