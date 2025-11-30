Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 16,439 Shares of Globant S.A. $GLOB

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,439 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $20,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 462,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,436,000 after buying an additional 152,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 91,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Globant by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Dalton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 58.6% during the first quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 31.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup raised Globant to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Globant from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $54.36 and a one year high of $234.78.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.01%.The company had revenue of $617.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Globant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

