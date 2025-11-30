Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,731 TCW Flexible Income ETF $FLXR

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,053,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 464,497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 125.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000.

FLXR stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

