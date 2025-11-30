Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,942 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF $SPIP

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,920,000 after buying an additional 290,396 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 903,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 88,481 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 630,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,255 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 609,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 77,423 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $26.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.