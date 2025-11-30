Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,131 HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.53.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $512.94 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $520.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $452.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

