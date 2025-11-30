Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $438,000 in Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $461.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $401.90 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.03.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.19 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In other news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.59, for a total transaction of $2,026,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,506,884.44. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

