Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $446,000 in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Marriott International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.87.

MAR stock opened at $305.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.02. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total transaction of $472,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,172.50. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $584,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,167.92. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,672 shares of company stock worth $25,174,655. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

