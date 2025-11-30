Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $463,000 in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CAVA Group by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,486 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 102.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,454,000 after purchasing an additional 219,325 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CAVA Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $192,051.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,950.10. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAVA Group stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $153.34.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $292.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CAVA Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

