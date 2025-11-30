Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,958 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 245.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

BEN opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The closed-end fund reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

