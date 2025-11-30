Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ opened at $83.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

