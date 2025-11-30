Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $438,000 Position in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in NuScale Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.50 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.12.

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.03. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $57.42.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corp Fluor sold 87,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $3,479,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $604,862,902. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

