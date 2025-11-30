Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $448,000 Position in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,637,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,535,000 after purchasing an additional 617,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,403,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,225,000 after buying an additional 643,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,128,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,453,000 after buying an additional 1,707,287 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,805,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,772,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,726,000 after purchasing an additional 155,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,720. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $200,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,549.44. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,858 shares of company stock worth $695,289. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $101.87.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $850.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Cowen downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

