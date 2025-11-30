Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $465,000 Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,186 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,781,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,329,000 after buying an additional 491,245 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,005,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after buying an additional 88,034 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $226,580.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,327.66. This represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $329,784.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,582,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,960,098.06. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,598 shares of company stock worth $3,876,481. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

MARA stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $252.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.58 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

