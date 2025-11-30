Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $497,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 152.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

HSBC stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $74.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02. The company has a market cap of $244.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

