Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Get ODDITY Tech alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ODDITY Tech by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ODDITY Tech during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised ODDITY Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ODDITY Tech from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ODDITY Tech from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

ODDITY Tech Stock Performance

ODD stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $79.18.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.44 million. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 14.11%.The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. ODDITY Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.130 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ODDITY Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.