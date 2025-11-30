Griffon Corporation $GFF Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Griffon were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 178.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at about $3,828,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 667,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 59,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Griffon from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Griffon in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

GFF stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. Griffon Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.92 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The business had revenue of $662.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Griffon has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

