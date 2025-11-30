Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Position in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Curbline Properties in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the second quarter worth about $237,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Curbline Properties by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CURB. Citigroup raised shares of Curbline Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curbline Properties to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

CURB opened at $23.94 on Friday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.040 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Curbline Properties’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Curbline Properties announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

