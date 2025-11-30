Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 15.2% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Littelfuse by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Shares of LFUS opened at $256.02 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.92 and a 200 day moving average of $243.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $624.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.70 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $596,081.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,489. This represents a 28.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

