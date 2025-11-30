Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Impinj were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $171.73 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $247.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

In other news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $58,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,829,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,973,982.40. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $961,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 341,109 shares in the company, valued at $65,595,260.70. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 473,315 shares of company stock worth $87,591,517 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

