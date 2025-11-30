Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $517,000 Holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,943.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 332.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $92.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $943.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

