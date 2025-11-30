Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $579,000 Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $259,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 43,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,349,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $36.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,354 shares in the company, valued at $208,850. The trade was a 58.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 346,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,424.32. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,792 shares of company stock worth $1,852,800. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

