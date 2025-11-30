Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $703,000 Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 29.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.05. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNW shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genworth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GNW

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.