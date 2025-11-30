Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited $NVCR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 22.6% in the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 3.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on NovoCure from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Ashley Cordova bought 81,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $996,541.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,093.18. The trade was a 22.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.80. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $34.13.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.81 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 27.66%.NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

