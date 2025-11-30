Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Flagstar Bank, National Association $FLG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 115.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 276,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,579 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLG stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Flagstar Bank, National Association ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Flagstar Bank, National Association’s payout ratio is -4.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLG. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

