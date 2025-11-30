Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 100.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.86 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 48.52% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. Global Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -53.15%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

