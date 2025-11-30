Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 12,300 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. $AI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 48.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.96. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41.

Insider Activity

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.65). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 92.08%.The firm had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert David Schilling sold 470,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $8,133,561.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,011,327 shares in the company, valued at $17,485,843.83. The trade was a 31.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 46,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $796,508.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 209,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,526.46. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,318,679 shares of company stock valued at $39,674,373. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

