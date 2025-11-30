Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 50.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2,693.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $220,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,765.96. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $49,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,733 shares in the company, valued at $759,678.20. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,398 shares of company stock valued at $923,398. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

NYSE:HMN opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.21. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

