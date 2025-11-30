IAC Inc. $IAC Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IAC were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC by 240.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of IAC by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of IAC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

IAC Stock Up 1.3%

IAC opened at $35.06 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.25.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 8.27%.The company had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.93) earnings per share. IAC’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

