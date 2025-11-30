Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,526,116 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 821,655 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $37,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 3,590.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 31.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on ITUB. Zacks Research lowered Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itau Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Shares of ITUB opened at $7.80 on Friday. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

