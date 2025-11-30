JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Camden National Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $313.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $852.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $322.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.89 and a 200-day moving average of $293.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

