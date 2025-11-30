JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stake Lessened by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,069,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.0% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $599,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,972,807,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $485,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $458,104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of JPM opened at $313.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $322.25. The company has a market capitalization of $852.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

