Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH Stock Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTH. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 112,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Life Time Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,038,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,571,000 after buying an additional 808,715 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $782.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.93 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $121,634.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 81,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,301.50. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $144,517,705.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,906,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,030,465.95. This represents a 16.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,734,505 shares of company stock worth $310,745,263 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTH. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on Life Time Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

