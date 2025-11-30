Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $21.54, but opened at $22.64. Marine Harvest ASA shares last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 1,457 shares changing hands.

Marine Harvest ASA Stock Up 3.7%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Marine Harvest ASA had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marine Harvest ASA will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marine Harvest ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

