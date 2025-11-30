MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 253.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $397,663.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,405.55. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $571,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,388.03. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $212.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.18. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $224.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. DA Davidson set a $210.00 target price on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MasTec from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $218.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.44.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

