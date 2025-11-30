Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 867,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 14.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 128,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 433,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Medical Properties Trust Increases Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $237.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -30.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Medical Properties Trust

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.