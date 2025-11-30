Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $237.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.51%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

