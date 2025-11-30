Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Holdings Raised by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $647.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $683.38 and its 200-day moving average is $706.23. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total value of $6,935,793.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,843.65. This trade represents a 82.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $1,590,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,962,956.64. The trade was a 21.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 41,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,759,811 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

