Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stake Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 3.0% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $57,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 3,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.3% during the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $647.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $683.38 and its 200 day moving average is $706.23.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.93.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.14, for a total value of $323,928.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,247.42. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $429,501.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,306. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,959 shares of company stock worth $26,759,811. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

