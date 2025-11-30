Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Sold by BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,003,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,062,257,000 after acquiring an additional 376,419 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,653,000 after acquiring an additional 126,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,489,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 481,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total transaction of $679,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,840.27. This represents a 60.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,055 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.18, for a total value of $9,010,929.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 187 shares in the company, valued at $278,289.66. The trade was a 97.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,565 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,737. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.7%

MTD opened at $1,476.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,368.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,273.86. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,525.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.21 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,406.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

