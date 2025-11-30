Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 210.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,610,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after buying an additional 3,805,565 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,685 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 111.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,068,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,037,000 after purchasing an additional 950,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 29.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,633,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,178,000 after purchasing an additional 825,746 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.50.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $440.08 million during the quarter. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 132.65%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

