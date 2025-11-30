Nokia Corporation $NOK Stake Raised by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 561.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,779 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 7,046.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia by 763.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nokia by 677.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nokia Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 4.65%.Nokia’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nokia from $6.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. New Street Research set a $6.57 price target on Nokia in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Santander lowered Nokia to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

