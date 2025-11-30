Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ORIC Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 17,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oric Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $159,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,562.84. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 37,461 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $461,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 531,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,082.08. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,703 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.66. Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oric Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

